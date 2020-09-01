Back to school for students across Europe amid worries over Covid spike

French pupils go back to school Tuesday as schools across Europe open their doors to greet returning pupils this month, nearly six months after the coronavirus outbreak forced them to close and despite rising infection rates across the continent. France 24 James Vasina tells us more.

