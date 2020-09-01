-
Philippines TV network ABS-CBN forced to slash news operations | DW News - 24 mins ago
-
Hotel Rwanda film hero Paul Rusesabagina held on terror charges - 49 mins ago
-
Lukashenko banned from Baltics after ‘massive electoral fraud’ and ‘human rights breach’ - 50 mins ago
-
Coronavirus France: Millions return to work and school in masks - about 1 hour ago
-
Biden blasts Trump’s ‘law and order’ platform in campaign return - about 1 hour ago
-
Sudan inks historic peace deal with rebel groups - about 1 hour ago
-
Montenegro elections: Thousands take to streets as opposition claims victory - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump to visit Kenosha: Ailing city on edge as president’s tour looms - about 1 hour ago
-
Back to school for students across Europe amid worries over Covid spike - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Police disperse BLM protest as unrest continues in Portland - 2 hours ago
Back to school for students across Europe amid worries over Covid spike
French pupils go back to school Tuesday as schools across Europe open their doors to greet returning pupils this month, nearly six months after the coronavirus outbreak forced them to close and despite rising infection rates across the continent. France 24 James Vasina tells us more.
