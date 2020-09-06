Bangladesh diplomacy: China and India compete for influence

China is increasing its investments in Bangladesh, pouring billions of dollars into development projects.

That is causing concern in India, a longtime ally of Bangladesh.

Relations between the two countries have been strained by India’s controversial citizenship law which critics say discriminates against Muslims.

Al Jazeera’s Tanvir Chowdhury reports from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

