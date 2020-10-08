Bangladesh: Hundreds protest over viral video of attack on woman

Hundreds of Bangladeshis have staged protests and scuffled with police this week after a video of a disadvantaged woman being attacked was posted online.

Human rights groups say abuses against women are only getting worse.

Al Jazeera’s Leah Harding reports.

