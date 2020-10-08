-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Shelling hits landmark 19th century cathedral amid ongoing clashes - 18 mins ago
-
COVID-19 spreads rapidly in northern England - 23 mins ago
-
Mali: Three European hostages and Malian politician Soumaila Cissé freed - 30 mins ago
-
France: Armenian diaspora protests Nagorno-Karabakh conflict outside Turkish Embassy in Paris - 34 mins ago
-
Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya unfazed by Russian arrest warrant - 48 mins ago
-
Confusion over US stimulus plans as Pelosi rejects airline aid - about 1 hour ago
-
French hostage Sophie Pétronin released after being held in Mali since 2016 - about 1 hour ago
-
EU’s new migration pact comes under the spotlight with ministers amid internal divisions - 2 hours ago
-
Covid 19: France puts more cities on maximum alert - 3 hours ago
-
Spain: Superior Court of Justice of Madrid lifts coronavirus lockdown imposed in capital - 3 hours ago
Bangladesh: Hundreds protest over viral video of attack on woman
Hundreds of Bangladeshis have staged protests and scuffled with police this week after a video of a disadvantaged woman being attacked was posted online.
Human rights groups say abuses against women are only getting worse.
Al Jazeera’s Leah Harding reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Bangladesh #StopRape #Rape