Share
0 0 0 0

Bangladesh: Hundreds protest over viral video of attack on woman

3 hours ago

Hundreds of Bangladeshis have staged protests and scuffled with police this week after a video of a disadvantaged woman being attacked was posted online.
Human rights groups say abuses against women are only getting worse.
Al Jazeera’s Leah Harding reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Bangladesh #StopRape #Rape

Leave a Comment