‘Bankable’ athletes from the Paris suburb of Ivry-sur-Seine

54 mins ago

In the Paris suburb of Ivry-sur-Seine, ten youngsters who regularly practice a sport were chosen to join the “awakened athletes” programme. After five weeks of coaching and a course on banking, the professional training programme offered them the possibility to obtain a work contract with a major French bank. The Banlieue Project team went to meet some of them.

