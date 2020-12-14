-
Germany begins constructing its first liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal | DW News - 24 mins ago
-
Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of breaching Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire - 56 mins ago
-
Behind the Scenes: Lee Scoresby and Mrs Coulter’s showdown! | His Dark Materials – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Rugby World Cup: Draw for pool stages taking place in Paris - 2 hours ago
-
EU’s Barnier sees ‘some progress’ in Brexit talks - 2 hours ago
-
Ivory Coast election: Ouattara to be sworn in for disputed third term - 2 hours ago
-
On a roll! Skater becomes Internet sensation in China for breathtaking skills - 2 hours ago
-
Press freedom index: Journalists jailed for COVID reporting | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
Serbia: Hundreds join Orthodox procession against COVID measures in Belgrade - 2 hours ago
-
Ivory Coast presidential ceremony: Alassane Ouattara to be sworn in for 3d term - 2 hours ago
Behind the Scenes: Lee Scoresby and Mrs Coulter’s showdown! | His Dark Materials – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda discuss THAT scene which never featured in the original books.
In a parallel world ruled by the sinister Magisterium, a battle rages over a mysterious particle called Dust. Can Lyra stop the fight from spilling over into our time?
His Dark Materials | Series 2 | BBC
#BBC #BBCHisDarkMaterials #BBCiPlayer
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.