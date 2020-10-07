Being a refugee in Lebanon: Beirut blast makes life harder for Syrian refugees

Today, there are one and a half million Syrian refugees living in Lebanon. The fallout from the Beirut explosion has made their lives even more challenging, while exacerbating the divide between them and the Lebanese. Some even say they’re being turned away at aid distribution sites.Â Others claim they failed to secure help to rebuild their damaged homes. To delve into this story,Â we’re joined by Yasmin Kayali.Â She’s a Syrian nationalÂ and the co-founder of Basmeh and Zeitooneh, a refugee-led organisation in Lebanon.

