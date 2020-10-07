-
Kenya shopping mall attack: 2 defendants guilty, 1 acquitted over 2013 Westgate siege - 2 hours ago
-
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees - 2 hours ago
-
Kyrgyz opposition groups make rival power grabs after toppling government - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: German FM Maas answers MPs question at German Bundestag (ORIGINAL) - 2 hours ago
-
Russia: MoD announces successful test of Tsirkon hypersonic missile - 3 hours ago
-
Being a refugee in Lebanon: Beirut blast makes life harder for Syrian refugees - 3 hours ago
-
Syria: Assad says he would take Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine - 3 hours ago
-
Navalny: Kremlin critic poisoned with Novichok, chemical weapons watchdog confirms - 3 hours ago
-
Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory accounts across all platforms - 3 hours ago
-
Germany is the highest-ranked country in Europe for its COVID-19 response, new survey reveals - 3 hours ago
Today, there are one and a half million Syrian refugees living in Lebanon. The fallout from the Beirut explosion has made their lives even more challenging, while exacerbating the divide between them and the Lebanese. Some even say they’re being turned away at aid distribution sites.Â Others claim they failed to secure help to rebuild their damaged homes. To delve into this story,Â we’re joined by Yasmin Kayali.Â She’s a Syrian nationalÂ and the co-founder of Basmeh and Zeitooneh, a refugee-led organisation in Lebanon.
