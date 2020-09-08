-
LIVE: Assange extradition trial continues in London: stakeout - about 1 hour ago
Trump reverses Obama bid to prevent racism in US housing - about 1 hour ago
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi launches election campaign - about 1 hour ago
California wildfire: Blazes have consumed record 2 million acres this year - 2 hours ago
‘The regime is in agony’: Belarus opposition leader slams Lukashenko - 2 hours ago
Belarus crackdown: Opposition activist resists effort to deport her to Ukraine - 2 hours ago
HIGHLIGHT: Unsanctioned protest in support of Maria Kolesnikova takes place in Minsk - 2 hours ago
Brexit talks resume: UK government admits that it may break international law - 2 hours ago
Brexit talks resume: Fishing rights still proving a major sticking point in talks - 2 hours ago
Japan leadership contest: Campaigning begins in race to succeed PM Shinzo Abe - 2 hours ago
Belarus crackdown: Opposition activist resists effort to deport her to Ukraine
Kolesnikova was detained while attempting to cross overnight with two other members of the opposition’s Coordination Council who were able to pass through to Ukraine, Anton Bychkovsky, a spokesman for the State Border Committee, told AFP.
