-
Irish PM Micheál Martin rules out border poll ‘over the next number of years’ - 2 hours ago
-
Culture vs Covid: A final curtain call for the performing arts? - 3 hours ago
-
India’s agricultural reforms: Why farmers are so angry - 3 hours ago
-
New drone footage shows what a decade of war has done to Syria - 4 hours ago
-
Belarus crackdown: TV journalists jailed for two years over protest coverage - 4 hours ago
-
Iran renews call to US to lift all sanctions imposed by Trump - 4 hours ago
-
Iran nuclear deal: US ready for talks brokered by EU - 4 hours ago
-
Myanmar grieves after young anti-coup protester’s death - 4 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: Some of the wealthiest countries pledge to share vaccines - 4 hours ago
-
Algeria’s president appeases protesters with pardons, calls early polls - 4 hours ago
Belarus crackdown: TV journalists jailed for two years over protest coverage
A court in #Belarus on Thursday sentenced a pair of television #journalists to two years in #prison for covering a #protest last year, the first lengthy jail term in a legal crackdown on independent news media.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en