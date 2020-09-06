Belarus: Drone footage captures scale of mass rally in Minsk

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Drone footage from Sunday shows thousands of people protesting against the disputed results of the presidential election of August 9 in Minsk during an unauthorised rally called “March of unity”.

Protesters can be seen holding white-red-white flags and “Pahonia” coat of arms, chanting: “Faith can!”, “Go away!” while marching through the centre of the city.

Law enforcement agents sealed off the Independence palace – the residence of President Lukashenko – to prevent protesters from approaching the building.

Belarus has been swept by protests following the disputed presidential election of August 9 that saw incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. On August 19 the European Union announced sanctions against “a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression, and election fraud” in Belarus.

Video ID: 20200906-022

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200906-022

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly