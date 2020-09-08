-
Belarus: Lukashenko speaks to Russian media outlets
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with the representatives of Russian media outlets to give a big interview on Tuesday, Minsk.
RT and Rossiya Segodnya editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, Channel One journalist Anton Vernitskiy, Rossiya 1 host Evgeni Rozhkov, and Govorit Moskva radio station editor-in chief Roman Babayan were seen asking Lukashenko questions.
Belarus has been swept by anti-government protests following the disputed presidential election that saw incumbent president Aleksander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. On August 19 the European Union announced sanctions against “a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression, and election fraud” in Belarus.
