Belarus opposition wins rights prize, urges EU to be braver

Former #Belarus presidential candidate Sviatlana #Tsikhanouskaya urged the European Union to step up its support for embattled #democracy protesters in her country, as she picked up the EU’s top human rights prize Wednesday on behalf of a group of opposition leaders. FRANCE 24’s Chief Foreign Affairs Editor Rob Parsons tells us more.

