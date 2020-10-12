Belarus police crack down on protesters, detain dozens

Anti-government demonstrators in Belarus are keeping the pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to step down.

They protested in the capital for a tenth consecutive Sunday despite a crackdown by police who used water cannon and stun grenades on the protesters.

Lukashenko held an unexpected meeting with opposition activists in a prison, leading many to doubt the strength of his position. State media says he discussed constitutional reform with his political rivals.

Al Jazeera’s Alexandra Byers reports.

