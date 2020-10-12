-
Nagorno-Karabakh truce crumbling as warring sides allege attacks - about 1 hour ago
Covid: New local lockdown restrictions in England to be unveiled @BBC News LIVE on iPlayer 🔴 – BBC - 2 hours ago
Close Turkish Cypriot election result leaves peace deal in the balance - 11 hours ago
Incumbent Akinci, Erdogan-backed rival Tatar to contest Turkish Cypriot runoff - 12 hours ago
US elections: Trump says ‘looks like I’m immune’ to COVID-19 - 12 hours ago
Scientists investigate possible coronavirus mutation in Chile - 12 hours ago
Kyrgyzstan opposition blames Russia for alleged rigged election - 12 hours ago
Little Mix reveal our final Rap R&B group line-up 🎉 @Little Mix The Search – BBC - 13 hours ago
Belarus police crack down on protesters, detain dozens
Anti-government demonstrators in Belarus are keeping the pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to step down.
They protested in the capital for a tenth consecutive Sunday despite a crackdown by police who used water cannon and stun grenades on the protesters.
Lukashenko held an unexpected meeting with opposition activists in a prison, leading many to doubt the strength of his position. State media says he discussed constitutional reform with his political rivals.
Al Jazeera’s Alexandra Byers reports.
