Belarus president, leader since 1994, says he has too much power
The president of Belarus says he will hold a constitutional referendum next year, and let people decide on whether he has too much power.
Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed election win last year provoked huge demonstrations and international condemnation.
Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports.
