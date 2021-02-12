Belarus president, leader since 1994, says he has too much power

The president of Belarus says he will hold a constitutional referendum next year, and let people decide on whether he has too much power.

Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed election win last year provoked huge demonstrations and international condemnation.

Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports.

