Belarus protests: Anti-Lukashenko movement shows no sign of stopping | DW News

Thousands of people have turned out in Minsk for another day of protests against Belarus’s authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. He claimed a landslide re-election victory in last month’s election, which the opposition says was fraudulent. The protesters are calling for him to resign, and release all political prisoners. Lukashenko has ordered security forces to crack down. But so far the opposition has been undeterred, with its exiled leader saying Belarus has passed a point of no return. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya leader is calling on the United Nations to help stop human rights violations in her country. She urged the Security Council to condemn the crackdown on opponents of Lukashenko. They include actors and musicians who’ve moved out of the theatre and onto the streets.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Belarus #Protest #Lukashenko