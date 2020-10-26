Share
Belarus: Thousands go on strike demanding the resignation of president Lukashenko

59 mins ago

Factory workers, students and business owners across Belarus have gone on strike, demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko. Hundreds of small businesses shut their doors BUT most state-run organisations continued to operate.
The streets of the capital, Minsk were filled with thousands of protesters as Manu Terradillos reports.

