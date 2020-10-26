-
Free school meals: UK government refuses to bow to pressure over poverty campaign - 39 mins ago
-
Women subject to internal examinations in Doha airport - 40 mins ago
-
China tests 4.7m in three days after garment factory outbreak - 57 mins ago
-
Belarus: Thousands go on strike demanding the resignation of president Lukashenko - 59 mins ago
-
Divided America: How the race between Trump and Biden has split the country - about 1 hour ago
-
France-Turkey row: Tensions escalate as President Erdogan repeats Macron “insults” - about 1 hour ago
-
Matthew McConaughey’s dad tried to bring his pet bird back to life! | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Trump supporters stage massive car rally in Arizona - about 1 hour ago
-
With record 52,000 new cases, France struggles to contain Covid-19 - 2 hours ago
-
IATA CEO: Will science prevent the aviation industry’s crash? | Inside Story - 2 hours ago
Belarus: Thousands go on strike demanding the resignation of president Lukashenko
Factory workers, students and business owners across Belarus have gone on strike, demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko. Hundreds of small businesses shut their doors BUT most state-run organisations continued to operate.
The streets of the capital, Minsk were filled with thousands of protesters as Manu Terradillos reports.
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:
Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us
#Euronews
#EuronewsLive
#EuronewsTonight