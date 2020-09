Belarus unrest: UN Human Rights Council debates violence & arrests

Protesters are being tortured in police stations across Belarus, where authorities have failed to open investigations, human rights experts said on Wednesday, holding a press conference in Geneva where alleged victims spoke by video link from Minsk. FRANCE 24’s John Zarocostas tells us more.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en