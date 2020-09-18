-
Belarus unrest: UN Human Rights Council debates violence & arrests
Protesters are being tortured in police stations across Belarus, where authorities have failed to open investigations, human rights experts said on Wednesday, holding a press conference in Geneva where alleged victims spoke by video link from Minsk. FRANCE 24’s John Zarocostas tells us more.
