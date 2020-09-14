Belarus’s Lukashenko to meet Putin as unrest enters sixth week

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday, in a bid to garner economic and political support from the powerhouse ally.

FRANCE 24 correspondent Gulliver Cragg says the meeting comes as local anti-government protests enter their sixth week, with no sign of abating.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en