Belarus’s Lukashenko to meet Putin as unrest enters sixth week
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday, in a bid to garner economic and political support from the powerhouse ally.
FRANCE 24 correspondent Gulliver Cragg says the meeting comes as local anti-government protests enter their sixth week, with no sign of abating.
