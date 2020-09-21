-
Belgium: Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya urges for support from EU countries
President of European Parliament David Sassoli and Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya held a joint press conference in Brussels on Monday, following the adoption of a EU resolution condemning Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.
“We are really grateful for the resolution that was accepted by the European Parliament, where you supported the Belarusian people in our fight,” said Tikhanovskaya.
She further asked the international community not to accept Lukashenko as president of Belarus, because “he is not legitimate in the eyes of the Belarusian people,” she explained.
“At the moment, any help from European countries, and any other neighbouring countries is very important,” the opposition leader added.
Belarus has been rocked by a major political crisis following the re-election of Alexander Lukashenko as head of state last August, an outcome which sparked mass protests in the streets of the capital and concerns over human rights abuse from the UN, the EU and various other organisations.
