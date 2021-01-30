Belgium: EU announces export restrictions on COVID vaccines

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: EBS

The European Commission announced temporary restrictions on exports of COVID-19 vaccines from the bloc during a press briefing in Brussels on Friday.

“The commission has adopted an implementing regulation making the exports of certain products subject to an export authorisation. This regulation concerns transparency and export of COVID-19 vaccines,” explained European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, citing the safety of EU citizens as ‘priority.’

“If needed, it also will provide us with a tool to ensure vaccine deliveries,” he said of the regulation.

“Commitment needs to be kept and contracts are binding. Advanced purchase agreements need to be respected. Today we have developed a system that will allow us to know whether vaccines are being exported from the EU,” said European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides.

The move by the EU comes after a bitter dispute with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca over vaccine deliveries.

#Belgium #Brussels #EU #COVID19 #vaccines #coronavirus #ExportRestrictions

