Belgium’s fruit sector is worried about Brexit deal or no deal. Fruit exports make up over 5 per cent of the country’s agricultural output. They say the main problem is uncertainty.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/12/22/belgium-fruit-producers-fear-brexit-impact
