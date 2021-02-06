Belgium: GSK plant in Wavre to produce 100m doses of Germany’s CureVac COVID vaccine

-
Residents in Wavre shared mixed reactions to the news that British pharmaceutical company GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) is to manufacture up to 100 million doses of the German company CureVac’s COVID vaccine in the small Belgian city.
“We want it to be local companies as much as possible that can make this kind of big turnover. When we hear that big companies like Pfizer in the United States are making billions of dollars in sales forecast for 2021 on people’s health. We tell ourselves that it’s important to have a local or national company that takes this into account in order to participate in the common good,” said one local inhabitant on Friday.
British pharmaceutical company GSK announced on Wednesday a €150m deal with Germany’s CureVac to develop COVID vaccines targeting emerging variants of the virus.
—
SOT, Jess, Wavre Resident (French): “I think it’s a bit of a shame that we can’t benefit from it (the vaccine) sooner maybe. But I think it’s very good that it’s produced in Belgium. It’s a very small country so we’re getting known everywhere so I think it’s not bad.”
SOT, Manon, Wavre Resident (French): “I think that yes we should have more advantages because the vaccine is produced here, but now we have to differentiate the economical aspect of things, on how much money Belgium is going to invest on it and the other countries too. So I am having mix feelings about all this.”
SOT, Christian, Wavre Resident (French): “If it allows us to go faster and vaccinate people more quickly, why not. I think they haven’t developed their own vaccine, it’s a collaboration, yes it’s interesting. Whether this is done in Wavre or elsewhere doesn’t fundamentally change much.”
SOT, Romain, Wavre Resident (French): “I think the initiative is important, we all want this crisis to stop at some point. The sooner people are vaccinated, the better. We want it to be local companies as much as possible that can make this kind of big turnover. When we hear that big companies like Pfizer in the United States are making billions of dollars in sales forecast for 2021 on people’s health. We tell ourselves that it’s important to have a local or national company that takes this into account in order to participate in the common good.”
