Belgium: Urgent action needed as COVID overwhelms EU healthcare – Von der Leyen

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the coronavirus pandemic will “overwhelm our health care systems if we do not act urgently” at a press conference in Brussels, on Thursday, following an EU leaders meeting held via video conference.

Speaking alongside President of the European Council Charles Michel, Von der Leyen said, “It is enough to say that it is very serious, the numbers of cases are rising, the number of hospitalisations are rising, the numbers of death are rising, not as fast fortunately because we understand better today how to treat COVID patients and how to deal with disease, but the spread of the virus will overwhelm our health care systems if we do not act urgently.”

“Our hospitals and health workers are again under pressure and that is why many leaders have announced lockdown and restrictions. In such harsh times cohesion and solidarity matter more than ever we call on all the Europeans to take care of themselves and of each other,” added Michel.

During the press conference both EU leaders paid their respects to the victims of the attack in Nice, Michel said, “First of all let me express our full solidarity with France and the people of France on the recent terrorist attacks, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims, we stand together the European family untied for our democratic values and freedoms.

Video ID: 20201029-084

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201029-084

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly