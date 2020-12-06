Share
0 0 0 0

Belgium: Von der Leyen says deadlocked Brexit talks will restart after call with UK”s Johnson

7 hours ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Video ID: 20201205-040

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201205-040
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment