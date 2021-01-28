Bernie Sanders mitten meme raises big bucks for charity

US Senator Bernie Sanders is raising millions of dollars for charity using a popular meme of him and his mittens.

Sanders attended the January 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden dressed casually, comfortably, and warmly.

A photo taken of him during the ceremony ignited the internet’s imagination, allowing him to launch and quickly sell out of “Chairman Sanders” merchandise, with promises to sell more to benefit charity.

It comes at a time where millions of Americans are struggling to put food on the table.

