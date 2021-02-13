Biden administration to lift blacklisting of Yemen’s Houthis

The US is due to lift its terrorist designation for Yemen’s Houthis on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden, the United Nations and aid groups had feared the designation could worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis, but the shift in policy comes with a warning.

Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez Hoda-Yan reports.

