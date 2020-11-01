Biden and Trump in battleground blitz: US elections news

With less than three days to go until the 2020 US presidential election, both candidates are making a final push in key battleground states.

US President Donald Trump went to four rallies in the state of Pennsylvania in just 10 hours.

His Democratic challenger Joe Biden toured Michigan state, with the help of former President Barack Obama.

Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from Reading in the US state of Pennsylvania.

