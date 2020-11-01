-
Suspect detained after Greek Orthodox priest wounded in shooting in France’s Lyon - 16 mins ago
-
Ruling party leads in Georgia’s parliamentary vote: Exit polls - 31 mins ago
-
Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million - about 1 hour ago
-
Biden and Trump in battleground blitz: US elections news - 2 hours ago
-
Johnson announces new month-long lockdown in England as UK Covid cases top 1 million - 3 hours ago
-
[LIVE] Full Blue Hunter’s Moon shines in the Buenos Aires skies on Halloween night - 4 hours ago
-
Exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, French President Emmanuel - 9 hours ago
-
France: Man who matches description of Lyon attack suspect arrested in kebab shop - 10 hours ago
-
LIVE: Locals enjoy last Saturday out before start of lockdown in Berlin - 11 hours ago
-
Macron says he understands Muslims might be ‘shocked’ by caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad - 11 hours ago
Biden and Trump in battleground blitz: US elections news
With less than three days to go until the 2020 US presidential election, both candidates are making a final push in key battleground states.
US President Donald Trump went to four rallies in the state of Pennsylvania in just 10 hours.
His Democratic challenger Joe Biden toured Michigan state, with the help of former President Barack Obama.
Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from Reading in the US state of Pennsylvania.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#USelection2020 #Trump2020 #Biden2020