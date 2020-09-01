-
Biden blasts Trump’s ‘law and order’ platform in campaign return
The two US presidential candidates are blaming each other for violence at protests across the country.
Donald Trump has blamed the “radical left” for the unrest and claimed his Democratic rival Joe Biden had given “moral aid and comfort to the vandals”.
Biden says Trump is poisoning the nation’s values and creating an atmosphere of hate and division.
At a campaign meeting in Pittsburgh, Biden painted a picture of an incumbent president seeking to foment violence for political gain, rather than exploring ways to end it.
Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from the US capital Washington, DC.
