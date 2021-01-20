Biden inauguration: Trump to leave White House for Florida before ceremony

President Donald #Trump leaves the presidency on Wednesday, ending his single four-year term stained by two impeachments, deep political divisions and his handling of a pandemic that has caused 400,000 US deaths. Trump was due to skip the #inauguration ceremony, flying from the White House to his #Florida home. FRANCE 24’s Kethevane Gorjestani tells us more.

