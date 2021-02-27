Biden pledges support to those affected by the snowstorm in Texas

US President Joe Biden visited Texas on Friday to see the recovery effort from an unprecedented winter storm.

Seven days of below-freezing temperatures pummeled the state’s unprepared infrastructure.

That led to dozens of deaths and caused damage valued at $22bn.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Houston, Texas, in the US.

