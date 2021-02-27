Share
0 0 0 0

Biden pledges support to those affected by the snowstorm in Texas

5 hours ago

US President Joe Biden visited Texas on Friday to see the recovery effort from an unprecedented winter storm.
Seven days of below-freezing temperatures pummeled the state’s unprepared infrastructure.
That led to dozens of deaths and caused damage valued at $22bn.
Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Houston, Texas, in the US.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #JoeBiden #Texas

Leave a Comment