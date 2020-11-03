Biden’s opinion polls lead over Trump ‘pretty solid’ as US votes in 2020 Presidential election

As the US heads to the polls in what might be a historical Election Day, Democrat Joe Biden has kept a lead in opinion polls “for a while and pretty solid” over Donald Trump, much more “than Hillary Clinton in 2016”, Julie Norman, Lecturer at the UCL Centre for US Politics, says.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en