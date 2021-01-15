Biden’s stimulus plan includes proposed hike in minimum wage to $15 an hour

Among the highlights of US President-elect Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal are another round of direct payments to Americans and a hike in the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour. We take a closer look at that last proposal, which comes amid growing pressure to raise wages. Also, we look at Indian farmers’ talks with the government over hotly-contested agriculture reforms. Plus, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire doubles down on his opposition to a proposed takeover of supermarket giant Carrefour.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en