-
US downsizes its troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 - 2 hours ago
-
More toxic chemicals found at Beirut’s port months after explosion - 2 hours ago
-
Deadly earthquake hits Indonesia’s Sulawesi island | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
Biden’s stimulus plan includes proposed hike in minimum wage to $15 an hour - 3 hours ago
-
Man digs 7-storey underground museum with hammer and chisel - 3 hours ago
-
Indonesia: Search and rescue operations ongoing following deadly quake - 3 hours ago
-
EU vaccine rollout ‘morally and politically unjustified’, says Albania PM - 3 hours ago
-
What’s inside Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic recovery plan? | DW News - 3 hours ago
-
74-year-old grandma in Turkey beats Parkinson’s in boxing ring - 3 hours ago
-
Dutch government under pressure after Labour Party leader steps down over welfare benefits scandal - 4 hours ago
Biden’s stimulus plan includes proposed hike in minimum wage to $15 an hour
Among the highlights of US President-elect Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal are another round of direct payments to Americans and a hike in the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour. We take a closer look at that last proposal, which comes amid growing pressure to raise wages. Also, we look at Indian farmers’ talks with the government over hotly-contested agriculture reforms. Plus, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire doubles down on his opposition to a proposed takeover of supermarket giant Carrefour.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en