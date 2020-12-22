BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin: “Our vaccine will likely work for mutated coronavirus variants” | DW News

“Even though this new variant has multiple mutations, only one percent of this protein is changed. And that means 99 percent are still the same,” Biontech CEO Ugur Sahin told DW. He said his company needed two weeks to determine whether the vaccine can inactivate it.

“Scientifically the likelihood is high” that the vaccine developed by Biontech and Pfizer will work against the new variant, Sahin said, adding that “I am confident that if there is a need for a change, that the technology that we are using, the messenger RNA technology, could deliver the change.” In case the current vaccine did not work, “we can produce a new vaccine in about six weeks,” Sahin said, adding that the production would be followed by a lengthy trial and approval process. “We have to discuss with the authorities whether they would accept such a change of the vaccine. This is a scientific and medical discussion.”

Biontech has announced deliveries to EU member states before Christmas and expects to send out 12.5 million doses before the end of the year. “We are really interested in making our vaccines globally available. And we are working with authorities worldwide to ensure that they can get access to our vaccine,” Sahin said.

