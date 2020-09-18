Blazes devastate huge parts of Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands | DW News

Forest fires driven by winds have ravaged the Pantanal Nature Reserve. There have been more than 15,000 fires in Brazil’s wetlands so far this year, causing widespread devastation. That is triple the number recorded in the same period in 2019. But President Bolsonaro’s anti-environmental policy has also done its share in the massive damage to the environment. That’s why environmentalists are calling for EU laws that would protect Brazil against further deforestation. every day the flames reach further, the area is in dire need of rain but none is expected for at least several weeks.

