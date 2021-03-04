-
US health officials urge Americans to wear masks as states reopen - 41 mins ago
-
Australia’s China Dream | 101 East - 45 mins ago
-
SpaceX unmanned rocket makes soft landing before exploding on ground - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany extends coronavirus lockdown with a new strategy - 2 hours ago
-
ICC to probe reported war crimes in Palestinian territories - 2 hours ago
-
Myanmar pro-democracy protesters return after ‘bloodiest day’ since coup - 2 hours ago
-
Meghan accuses royals of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ in Oprah Winfrey interview teaser clip 🔴 BBC - 3 hours ago
-
Ivory Coast enters final day of campaigning as all eyes on distant Gbagbo - 3 hours ago
-
Australia: Rio Tinto chief to resign over ruined sacred Aboriginal caves - 4 hours ago
-
‘Bloodiest day’: At least 38 anti-coup protesters killed in Myanmar, says UN envoy - 4 hours ago
‘Bloodiest day’: At least 38 anti-coup protesters killed in Myanmar, says UN envoy
Security forces in Myanmar escalated their crackdown on protests against last month’s military coup, with at least 38 people killed on Wednesday.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/03/03/bloodiest-day-at-least-38-anti-coup-protesters-killed-in-myanmar-says-un-envoy
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#WebDigitalStories