Security forces in Myanmar escalated their crackdown on protests against last month’s military coup, with at least 38 people killed on Wednesday.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/03/03/bloodiest-day-at-least-38-anti-coup-protesters-killed-in-myanmar-says-un-envoy

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#WebDigitalStories