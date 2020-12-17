Bodies of 4 children recovered after migrant ship sinks off coast near Tripoli *DISTRESSING*

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Red Crescent rescue teams recovered the bodies of four children after a boat carrying 30 migrants sank off the coastal town of al-Mutrad, roughly 60 km (37 miles) west of Tripoli, Libya on Wednesday.

Rescue workers could be seen with clothing items that had washed up on the shore where the bodies were discovered, and at the morgue in the al-Rahma Hospital, in nearby Az-Zawiyah, where the corpses were taken.

“Today, we got a notification about a migrant boat with 30 people, so we headed to that location. There, we found the bodies of four children, ages determined to be between 5 to 10 years,” explained a local Libyan Red Crescent worker.

“The search is still underway for the remaining migrants – the missing ones – on the seashore,” he added.

Last month at least 74 migrants died after another boat sank off Khoms, to the east of Tripoli, after a fishing boat carrying at least 120 people capsized on Thursday, November 12.

According to International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimates, at least 575 people have lost their lives while attempting to cross to Europe through the central Mediterranean, although the true number is thought to be significantly higher, while over 36,000 migrants reached Europe via the Mediterranean​ between January and August 2020.

SOT, Hussni al-Bai, Libyan Red Crescent worker (Arabic): “Today, we got a notification about a migrant boat with 30 people, so we headed to that location. There, we found the bodies of four children, ages determined to be between 5 to 10 years. They were transferred to al-Rahma Hospital in az-Zawiyah. The search is still underway for the remaining migrants – the missing ones – on the seashore from the 27th in the east to Sabratahin the west.

#Tripoli #migrants #Libya

Video ID: 20201216-066

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201216-066

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly