Body parts, debris found at Siriwajaya Air plane crash site
Rescuers are looking for wreckage from an Indonesian passenger plane believed to have crashed into the sea minutes after takeoff from the capital, Jakarta.
A total of 62 people are feared dead.
Rescue ships have been dispatched to the Thousand Islands chain, which is just north of Jakarta where authorities believe they have found debris of the plane.
Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta.
