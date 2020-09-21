-
Bold move! 11 y/o boy walks 2,800 km from Palermo to London to see his grandmother
Romeo Cox, an 11-year-old British-Italian child, walked 1,700 miles (2,800km) from Palermo, Sicily, where he lives with his family, to London, just to see his grandmother.
He arrived in London on Sunday, where he was welcomed by family and friends on Trafalgar Square.
Cox explained that his adventure also allowed him to help two associations close to his heart.
“One is REACT (Refugee Education Across Conflicts Trust), which helps with minor migrants, on studying and education during quarantine and the second one is Puerto Rosso, which you find in Palermo, which is an association that helps single women and vulnerable children,” explained Romeo.
Romeo and his father walked the last 5 miles (8 km) to their house close to Victoria park, where friends and neighbours have welcomed them with cakes and refreshments.
“I think what Romeo has done is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I think it’s such a great experience, especially for a young child,” commented a neighbour.
They will quarantine for two weeks upon being able to leave the house where he will finally meet his grandmother.
