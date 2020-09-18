-
Bolivia interim president withdraws from presidential race with socialists ahead in polls
Bolivia’s conservative interim president, Jeanine Anez, pulled out of next month’s general election on Thursday, a move that should strengthen other candidates running against the front-running socialist party of ex-leader Evo Morales.
