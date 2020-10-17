-
Bolivia readies for long-delayed presidential election
Regional leaders in Latin America are calling on the Bolivian government to ensure a free and fair presidential election on Sunday.
The vote will be key to the direction of the country after a fraught ballot last year.
A disputed poll led to the resignation of then-President Evo Morales and plunged the Andean country into turmoil.
Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports.
