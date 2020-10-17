Bolivia readies for long-delayed presidential election

Regional leaders in Latin America are calling on the Bolivian government to ensure a free and fair presidential election on Sunday.

The vote will be key to the direction of the country after a fraught ballot last year.

A disputed poll led to the resignation of then-President Evo Morales and plunged the Andean country into turmoil.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Bolivia #EvoMorales