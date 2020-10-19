Bolivia: “We have recovered democracy” – Arce as exit poll points to election victory

-
The candidate of the Movement to Socialism (MAS), Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, celebrated on Sunday night from the party’s campaign house in La Paz, as the results of a poll indicate that he is set to win the Bolivian presidential election in the first round.
“Today, all Bolivians have taken important steps. We have recovered democracy, and we, the Bolivians, have regained hope,” said the former minister of economy after a poll carried out by the company Ciesmori pointed to his victory with 52.4 percent of the vote.
The interim president Jeanine Anez congratulated Arce on social media following the release of the exit poll figure.
According to the same exit poll the candidate of the Citizen Community, Carlos Mesa, is in second place at a considerable distance, with 31.5 percent of the votes cast, while the far-right leader Luis Fernando Camacho is set to get only 14.1 percent.
