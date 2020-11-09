Bolivia’s new President Luis Arce promises to fix ailing economy

Luis Arce was sworn in as Bolivia’s new president on Sunday, bringing to a close a turbulent period characterised by political unrest and social division after former President Evo Morales resigned in November following a disputed election.

A close ally of Morales, Arce will likely find fixing the country’s problems challenging amid the coronavirus pandemic which has battered its economy.

Morales who has been living in exile is expected to return to Bolivia.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Bolivia #LuisArce #BoliviaRecuperaSuDemocracia