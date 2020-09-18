-
French doctors fight proposed government ban on virginity certificates - 8 mins ago
LIVE: UN Human Rights Council holds debate on Belarus – Tikhanovskaya to speak - 22 mins ago
Netherlands: World”s first living coffin provides eco-conscious burial solution - 31 mins ago
Lyon, French capital of gastronomy - 32 mins ago
Boris’ Brexit plan: economic disaster or cunningly brilliant? | Question Time – BBC - about 1 hour ago
Blazes devastate huge parts of Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands | DW News - about 1 hour ago
Greece: Zakynthos battered by rain and wind as Storm Janus approaches - 2 hours ago
Belarus unrest: UN Human Rights Council debates violence & arrests - 2 hours ago
Corona-mafia? Organised crime setting sights on EU Recovery Fund, experts warn - 2 hours ago
Coronavirus cases top 30 million worldwide - 2 hours ago
Boris’ Brexit plan: economic disaster or cunningly brilliant? | Question Time – BBC
How has the Tory’s Brexit plan gone from being oven ready to a threat to our economic and political integrity?
Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate with an audience from Oldham. Panellists include business and industry minister Nadhim Zahawi, shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth, founder of Phones4U John Caudwell, bestselling novelist Nicci Gerrard and Sunetra Gupta, infectious disease epidemiologist and Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology at the University of Oxford.
Question Time | 17.9.20 | BBC
