Boris’ Brexit plan: economic disaster or cunningly brilliant? | Question Time – BBC

How has the Tory’s Brexit plan gone from being oven ready to a threat to our economic and political integrity?

Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate with an audience from Oldham. Panellists include business and industry minister Nadhim Zahawi, shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth, founder of Phones4U John Caudwell, bestselling novelist Nicci Gerrard and Sunetra Gupta, infectious disease epidemiologist and Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology at the University of Oxford.

Question Time | 17.9.20 | BBC

