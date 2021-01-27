-
Spain snowstorm: Madrid’s farming sector estimates €6 million loss from Filomena - 17 mins ago
-
COVID-19 vaccine: EU Commission insists AstraZeneca commitment ‘binding’ as supply row escalates - 26 mins ago
-
Can the Green Deal help the EU economy through the pandemic? - 39 mins ago
-
Boris Johnson accused of failing to learn lessons from coronavirus pandemic - about 1 hour ago
-
‘Palestine on a Plate’: Cooking up a storm with chef Joudie Kalla - about 1 hour ago
-
Dozens injured in Covid-19 lockdown protests in Lebanon’s Tripoli - 2 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: Confusion over AstraZeneca-EU talks on vaccine delay - 2 hours ago
-
Biden speaks to Putin for first time since taking power - 2 hours ago
-
Yemen uprising, 10 years on: Taking stock of a country in crisis and what went wrong - 2 hours ago
-
Holocaust survivor calls out far-right opposition at Holocaust Remembrance Day speech | DW News - 2 hours ago
Boris Johnson accused of failing to learn lessons from coronavirus pandemic
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:
Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels