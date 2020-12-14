Bosnia 25 years on: Anniversary of Dayton peace agreement

Bosnia and Herzegovina has marked the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Peace accords that ended the Bosnian War.

But not everyone is celebrating.

Tens of thousands of displaced people are still unable to return home.

And the country’s unresolved issues and dire economic situation mean many Bosnians are leaving to find work abroad.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Birtley reports from Sarajevo, Bosnia.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Bosnia #DaytonAccords #Dayton25