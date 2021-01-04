Bosnia and Herzegovina: Migrants on hunger strike over harsh conditions at Lipa camp

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Migrants stranded at the Lipa camp in Bihac were lamenting the dire winter situation at the site on Sunday. Harsh living conditions have prompted refugees to start a hunger strike according to one camp member. Media reports also say a hunger strike has begun at the location.

Several migrants could be seen battling the cold gathered in the camp around a self-made fire and under a makeshift shelter.

“We have continued our hunger strike because we don’t and we couldn’t receive our proper rights. We are living in a place, we are living in small tents like we cannot call them a proper shelter and a proper tent. It looks like a fence that it is made for animals,” said Zaheer, a migrant from Afghanistan.

Around 1,000 migrants are reportedly stranded in the area since a fire partially destroyed the site. Armed forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina set up tents near the camp. However those tents are still not in use.

