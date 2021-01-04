-
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Migrants on hunger strike over harsh conditions at Lipa camp
Migrants stranded at the Lipa camp in Bihac were lamenting the dire winter situation at the site on Sunday. Harsh living conditions have prompted refugees to start a hunger strike according to one camp member. Media reports also say a hunger strike has begun at the location.
Several migrants could be seen battling the cold gathered in the camp around a self-made fire and under a makeshift shelter.
“We have continued our hunger strike because we don’t and we couldn’t receive our proper rights. We are living in a place, we are living in small tents like we cannot call them a proper shelter and a proper tent. It looks like a fence that it is made for animals,” said Zaheer, a migrant from Afghanistan.
Around 1,000 migrants are reportedly stranded in the area since a fire partially destroyed the site. Armed forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina set up tents near the camp. However those tents are still not in use.
