-
Bosnia war crimes: 25 years on, the quest for justice continues
The war in Bosnia and Herzegovina ended 25 years ago but the quest for justice continues with nearly 600 people facing war crimes charges.
Following the closure of the war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague, Bosnian courts have taken over the process.
Ahmici is a small village where 116 Muslim men, women and children killed by Bosnian Croat forces, one of the war’s darkest atrocities.
Some 150 Bosnian Croats are said to have taken part in the Ahmici attack. Ten were convicted but three were later acquitted on appeal and are back living in the area.
Al Jazeera’s Tony Birtley reports from Ahmici in central Bosnia, where survivors say many of the guilty are still walking free.
