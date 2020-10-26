Boycotts over cartoons threaten French exports to Middle Eastern countries

Several Middle Eastern countries are calling for boycotts of French products after President Emmanuel Macron defended cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed. The French government is urging an end to the backlash. Also, China gets set to update its five-year economic plan, and Samsung could be in for an ownership shakeup following the death of Chairman Lee Kun-hee.

