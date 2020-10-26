-
Can Wisconsin be the ‘tipping point’ in the 2020 US election? - 17 mins ago
Tensions rise ahead of Ivory Coast election - 18 mins ago
Boycotts over cartoons threaten French exports to Middle Eastern countries - 25 mins ago
Cameroon: Protest in Kumba after gunmen kill several children in school shooting - 45 mins ago
Pomp and caution as El Gouna Film Festival opens in Egypt - 46 mins ago
Colombia kills top ELN guerrilla commander - 47 mins ago
US-brokered ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh fails | DW News - 48 mins ago
An American Affair: Trump & the FBI - 53 mins ago
Egypt: Vote counting underway as first round of parliamentary elections concludes - about 1 hour ago
USA: Hundreds join “Jews for Trump” car parade in NYC - about 1 hour ago
Several Middle Eastern countries are calling for boycotts of French products after President Emmanuel Macron defended cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed. The French government is urging an end to the backlash. Also, China gets set to update its five-year economic plan, and Samsung could be in for an ownership shakeup following the death of Chairman Lee Kun-hee.
