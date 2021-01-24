-
Brazil begins roll-out of 2 million COVID vaccines amid protests
Thousands of people have joined protest convoys across Brazil calling for President Jair Bolsonaro to be impeached for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
They are also angry about the delayed vaccination programme and the end of financial aid for millions affected by the economic downturn.
Meanwhile, Amazonas state is going into lockdown starting on Monday, as hospitals in the capital, Manaus, remain overwhelmed by a surge in infections.
Al Jazeera’s Monica Yanakiew reports from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
#Brazil #ForaBolsonaro #SOSManaus