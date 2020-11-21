-
Brazil: Black man beaten to death by supermarket security guards
A warning that you might find parts of this report disturbing.
Outrage across Brazil at the killing of a Black man by security guards.
Protesters are focusing their anger at branches of the French supermarket chain Carrefour, where the incident happened.
Two security guards in Brazil are being investigated over the killing of 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas outside a Carrefour supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre.
One of the security guards is an off-duty policeman.
Video shows the guards repeatedly hitting the man in the face.
Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.
#VidasNegrasImportam #DiadaConscienciaNegra #JoaoAlbertoSilveiraFreitas