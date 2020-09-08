Brazil: Bolsonaro attends Independence Day ceremony without mask

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attended a ceremony and parade celebrating Independence Day in Brasilia, on Monday. The president and other attendees were seen not wearing masks.

Bolsonaro was accompanied by the Vice President Hamilton Mourao during the 198th anniversary of the country’s independence, held in the Alvorada Palace, the president’s official residence in the eastern part of Brasilia.

Bolsonaro, who tested positive for COVID-19 in July and has since announced he was coronavirus-free, was seen waving at crowds from is car and standing among masked officials during the ceremony. It is reported that the ceremony is the shortest ceremony held in the last three decades due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil has recorded over 4 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 126,960 deaths with the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

